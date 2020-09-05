What companies in the Richmond area are finalists in this year's Top Workplaces program?

Twelve businesses in the Richmond region are finalists for the coveted top rankings among this year’s Top Workplace companies.
The top rankings of the three businesses in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small — will be disclosed in a Top Workplaces special section in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sunday Oct. 4. That’s when the first, second and third place rankings will be revealed.
These 12 businesses are among 80 companies, government divisions or nonprofits that are being recognized as part of the seventh annual Top Workplaces program conducted by The Times-Dispatch and Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee research firm. Energage uses feedback from employee surveys to determine the region’s best places to work.
The recognition for the 12 top companies is based on employment size: Mega (900-plus employees); large (400-899); midsize (125 to 399); and small (124 or fewer).
Of the 80 businesses, four companies are in the mega category, eight businesses are in the large category, 28 are in the midsize category, and 40 are in the small category.
A banquet and celebration had been planned to present awards for all 80 Top Workplace companies as well as awards for the 12 top-ranked businesses in each of four size categories.
But the banquet — one initially planned for early May and then rescheduled for late October — has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the mega category, the finalists (in alphabetical order) are:
- Capital One Financial
- CarMax
- T-Mobile
In the large category, the finalists (in alphabetical order) are:
- Long & Foster Richmond Region
- McKesson Corp.
- Pinnacle Living
In the midsize category, the finalists (in alphabetical order) are:
- Premium of Virginia
- Skipwith Academy
- Timmons Group
In the small category, the finalists (in alphabetical order) are:
- Paymerang
- Spinnaker Consulting Group
- Thompson Creek Window Co.
Special awards also are being given as part of the Top Workplaces program.
Four Richmond-area executives are being honored for outstanding leadership as well as 12 companies being recognized for awards in categories ranging from training opportunities to benefits. Those winners were determined based on standout scores on specific areas of a survey of employees.
Those winners also will be revealed in the special Oct. 4 publication.
Eighty companies, government divisions or nonprofits are being honored in 2020 as Top Workplaces. That’s a record number.
Eleven of the 80 businesses have been on the list each year for seven years, while two employers have been on the list for six consecutive years, four businesses for five consecutive years, seven companies four consecutive years, 10 workplaces for three consecutive years and 12 for two years.
Twenty-two employers are newcomers to the list this year.
Energage, which conducts workplace surveys for dozens of newspapers across the country, invited 918 companies in the Richmond region to participate in the program this year, and the firm surveyed 114 of those businesses or organizations. The surveyed companies employ nearly 35,980 people in the Richmond area.
The firm received survey responses from about 14,870 employees on numerous topics affecting workplace life, from their views on leadership, managers, pay and benefits to training and work-life balance. It also looked at other factors including how employers encourage community involvement and how businesses promote diversity.
The process was open to any employer — private, public, government and nonprofit — that had at least 35 employees in the region when the surveying was conducted last fall.