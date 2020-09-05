What companies in the Richmond area are finalists in this year's Top Workplaces program?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twelve businesses in the Richmond region are finalists for the coveted top rankings among this year’s Top Workplace companies.

The top rankings of the three businesses in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small — will be disclosed in a Top Workplaces special section in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sunday Oct. 4. That’s when the first, second and third place rankings will be revealed.

These 12 businesses are among 80 companies, government divisions or nonprofits that are being recognized as part of the seventh annual Top Workplaces program conducted by The Times-Dispatch and Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee research firm. Energage uses feedback from employee surveys to determine the region’s best places to work.

The recognition for the 12 top companies is based on employment size: Mega (900-plus employees); large (400-899); midsize (125 to 399); and small (124 or fewer).

Of the 80 businesses, four companies are in the mega category, eight businesses are in the large category, 28 are in the midsize category, and 40 are in the small category.

A banquet and celebration had been planned to present awards for all 80 Top Workplace companies as well as awards for the 12 top-ranked businesses in each of four size categories.