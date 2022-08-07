What's next for Manchester high-rise plan that may block skyline views?

A Richmond councilwoman said more neighborhood feedback is being sought about a proposed Manchester high-rise that some nearby property owners say is out of place and will harm their skyline views.

“This is a development in the preliminary stage and is seeking community input,” said Councilwoman Ellen Robertson, whose district includes the 301 W. Sixth St. parcel.

The land is under contract with New York development firm Avery Hall Investments, but plans have not received city approval. A city zoning permit request shows the parcel has been approved for 350 units.

The developer previously presented plans for the site to the Manchester Alliance, an association of business owners and residents.

Dave Gott, vice president for Legend Brewing Co., said he’s concerned about the size of the project. The 321 W. Seventh St. business opened in 1994 and offers outdoor seating with sweeping views of the downtown Richmond skyline and James River.

“It would be a pretty substantial blow to our business,” Gott said. “I’d say a good 75% of our view would be just obliterated if this was approved.”

Gott said the plans would also harm the views of nearby residents and others in the neighborhood.

Maria Bell, president of the Manchester Alliance, said her group supported previous plans with the other firm. The organization often meets with developers to determine if plans are in line with the area’s needs.

“When the plans for the property were first brought to us, we supported a special-use permit to build a residential apartment complex, but that was almost three years ago,” Bell said.

She said the organization may withdraw support of the site plan.

Bell said she was surprised when the latest developers presented their plans, but noted that Manchester has attracted many high-density developments since the adoption of the city’s master plan in 2020.

That document, the Richmond 300 Plan, identifies Manchester as a key area in the city’s growth. In 2019, much of the approximately 162 acres of the area was vacant or undeveloped, according to the master plan.

Since the plan’s adoption, a large portion of the area surrounding Manchester, Legend and the proposed multistory complex is zoned for the purposes of bringing in high-density apartment complexes like the one Avery Hall proposed.

Gott said he’s heard from people in Manchester who don’t agree with the direction of the city’s master plan and what developers have in mind.

“Density seems to be the religious mantra of all builders,” Gott said. “But density is just a word and it doesn’t mean a whole lot when every square inch of green space is condos and rentals.”

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that rental units in Richmond are far outpacing traditional homeowners. About 43% of housing in Richmond is owner-occupied, and the rest are rentals.

“The density of renters versus the homeownership in the city is very, very alarming,” Gott said.

Bell, who owns a few duplexes of her own, said that while she understands the concerns, there are limits to what can be done.

“We can’t expect that every piece of property won’t eventually be developed,” Bell said. “But there are concerns from longtime residents who are second and third generations who’ve thrown words like gentrification around. ... We’ve heard from folks that Manchester is losing its historic nature.”

T. Preston Lloyd Jr., a legal representative for the development firm, said it is not close to submitting formal plans for approval and may revise plans based on community input.

Lloyd said the land was acquired from another developer in 2021.

Robertson said neighbors will have a say.

“The community will hear back from the developer and my office before any plans to move forward,” she said.

Gott said property owners just want to be heard.

“We just want to be a neighborhood,” he said. “We want to feel like a more cohesive neighborhood and, when a new developer comes in and surprises us, it raises some concerns.”