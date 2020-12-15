With COVID-19 pandemic, Blackbriar Regulatory Services, a spin-off from Avail Vapor, has moved into the mask-making business

"At this point, pretty much all the offices have moved out of the Southlake building and it is almost all production space," Rogers said.

"Our facility itself is an FDA-registered medical device manufacturing facility," Rogers said. "It wasn't a huge leap for us, given that we have a whole team of people who understood the non-woven production process."

Earlier in December, Blackbriar donated 100,000 of the masks it has produced to St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian.

"It is generous donation," said Dr. William J. Irvin, an oncologist who treats cancer patients at St. Francis. "We re-use more masks now than we did before the pandemic."

"Masks are really the most important tool we have against this pandemic right now," he said. "As a healthcare worker, it is my best friend right now. Most of my patients cannot do virtual appointments. They have to come in and be seen. Masks are crucial for them so they can get the treatment they need."

Rogers said his wife, a cancer survivor, received all of her treatments at St. Francis during the pandemic. Maggie Gowen, director of external relations for Blackbriar, said her 77-year-old mother was diagnosed with COVID-19 in August and recovered under the care of St. Francis Medical Center.

Rogers said he expects mask production to become a long-term business for the company, which has made applications to the FDA to produce higher-grade medical masks.