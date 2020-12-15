With COVID-19 pandemic, Blackbriar Regulatory Services, a spin-off from Avail Vapor, has moved into the mask-making business

When Blackbriar Regulatory Services LLC was created about a year ago, the company's goal was to provide laboratory services, consulting and contract manufacturing for businesses seeking FDA approval for medical devices.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, however, the Chesterfield-based company has responded to market demand by scaling up the production of one essential product to help prevent the spread of the disease: Face masks.
"Our objective when we launched Blackbriar was to help other companies, as well as ourselves, take medical devices for small- and mid-sized companies to market," said Russ Rogers, the chief executive officer of Blackbriar. "When the pandemic hit, it was obvious the industry as a whole needed more people participating in the production of face masks."
Blackbriar was created in 2019 as a spin-off business unit of Avail Vapor LLC, a Chesterfield-based company that owns retail vaping stores in 12 states, including Virginia. Avail also makes vaping products at a clean-room plant in Chesterfield. The new business was created to take advantage of the company's background in FDA compliance.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Blackbriar has converted the former headquarters office space for it and Avail on Southlake Boulevard into a production site for medical masks. Five production lines were installed to make face masks for sale to both the consumer market and healthcare providers.
"At this point, pretty much all the offices have moved out of the Southlake building and it is almost all production space," Rogers said.
"Our facility itself is an FDA-registered medical device manufacturing facility," Rogers said. "It wasn't a huge leap for us, given that we have a whole team of people who understood the non-woven production process."
Earlier in December, Blackbriar donated 100,000 of the masks it has produced to St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian.
"It is generous donation," said Dr. William J. Irvin, an oncologist who treats cancer patients at St. Francis. "We re-use more masks now than we did before the pandemic."
"Masks are really the most important tool we have against this pandemic right now," he said. "As a healthcare worker, it is my best friend right now. Most of my patients cannot do virtual appointments. They have to come in and be seen. Masks are crucial for them so they can get the treatment they need."
Rogers said his wife, a cancer survivor, received all of her treatments at St. Francis during the pandemic. Maggie Gowen, director of external relations for Blackbriar, said her 77-year-old mother was diagnosed with COVID-19 in August and recovered under the care of St. Francis Medical Center.
Rogers said he expects mask production to become a long-term business for the company, which has made applications to the FDA to produce higher-grade medical masks.
(804) 775-8123