With its non-tobacco Zyn product, Swedish Match is a leader in a growing category of alternative nicotine products

Zyn sales are still less than 1% of the overall tobacco market, but Hayes sees a significant growth potential. He is even confident that Zyn could start to make a dent in the overall cigarette market — which is north of 11 billion packs a year in the U.S. — by attracting smokers to an alternative brand.

“This is where we see the big opportunity,” Hayes said. “We are not limiting our growth prospects to only those tobacco consumers that are moist snuff consumers. It is really any and all tobacco consumers — those that want a different experience, and arguably a less harmful one than what is otherwise available on the market.”

Hayes said Swedish Match’s research shows “virtually no one” buying Zyn who was not already a tobacco consumer. “That’s good from a regulatory perspective,” he said.

“When we think about our ideal consumer out there, it is an existing tobacco consumer who is looking for an alternative,” he said.

With sales of Zyn growing, Swedish Match has made investments at its factory in Owensboro, Ky., to produce the brand, upping the production capacity from about 20 million cans in 2017 to about 200 million cans per year now.

“This is a category that is going to get significant investments in the next several years,” Hayes said.