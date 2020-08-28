With log-cabin Wigwam building in Hanover relocated, construction work begins on new shopping center

Now that the landmark log-cabin Wigwam restaurant and dance hall in Hanover County has been moved, work can proceed on a new shopping center to take root in its place.

Site work started in mid-August on the Wigwam Crossing, a 22,000-square-foot retail development on U.S. 1 in Hanover. The property is about 1.5 miles north of Virginia Center Commons mall.

“I’m excited to revitalize this property, which has been in my family for decades,” said Mark Motley, president of Motleys Asset Disposition Group, which is developing the center.

His family acquired the property - a log-cabin building, which was a popular restaurant and nightclub destination for decades until the late 1960s - in 1973 and converted it into Motleys Auction Gallery. The company had operated its auction business there until 1994 when it moved.

Motley had planned to build a shopping center on the site more than a decade ago, but the timing wasn't right then.

“I was just waiting for the right time to develop it into something special," Motley said. "Despite the pandemic, I am optimistic about the future of the economy, and believe this project will be good for the area.”