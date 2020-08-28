With log-cabin Wigwam building in Hanover relocated, construction work begins on new shopping center

Now that the landmark log-cabin Wigwam restaurant and dance hall in Hanover County has been moved, work can proceed on a new shopping center to take root in its place.
Site work started in mid-August on the Wigwam Crossing, a 22,000-square-foot retail development on U.S. 1 in Hanover. The property is about 1.5 miles north of Virginia Center Commons mall.
“I’m excited to revitalize this property, which has been in my family for decades,” said Mark Motley, president of Motleys Asset Disposition Group, which is developing the center.
His family acquired the property - a log-cabin building, which was a popular restaurant and nightclub destination for decades until the late 1960s - in 1973 and converted it into Motleys Auction Gallery. The company had operated its auction business there until 1994 when it moved.
Motley had planned to build a shopping center on the site more than a decade ago, but the timing wasn't right then.
“I was just waiting for the right time to develop it into something special," Motley said. "Despite the pandemic, I am optimistic about the future of the economy, and believe this project will be good for the area.”
The former Wigwam building was moved last fall from along U.S. 1 to the rear of the 7-acre property to make room for the shopping center.
The plan is to remodel the Wigwam building, keeping the log cabin exterior intact, and add on 5,000 square feet for a ballroom. When completed, it will become an event space for special occasions, weddings, receptions and meetings, he said.
“I look forward to giving the Wigwam new life as an upscale event center,” Motley said.
Construction on the first phase of the shopping center should take about eight to 10 months.
The first phase will include up to 15,000 square feet divided for several shops, offices and restaurants.
No tenants have signed leases, but a company spokeswoman said a national restaurant chain is "very interested" in locating in the center and there are a couple of "other serious inquiries."
The center also has a 1.5-acre pad site available for land lease or build to suit.
Once the first phase is stabilized and leased, work will start on Phase 2. A timetable hasn't been set.
Plans for Phase 2 include 9,400 square feet of retail space or the company could lease the land for a stand alone/build to suit.
