With truck drivers in demand, incentive program for training is expanded in Virginia

The American Trucking Association estimates that the industry is facing a shortage of about 80,000 drivers nationwide. "That number is only going up," Best said.

"A lot things happened during the pandemic," Best said. "The truck-driving schools had to shut down. We are an older industry just by demographics, and a lot of folks said 'this is a good time for me to retire.'"

At the same time, the demand for transportation of goods rebounded quickly after the initial business shutdowns caused by the pandemic.

"So, while people were leaving the industry, we did not have that pipeline of people coming into the industry," Best said Wednesday during a meeting with leaders of the Virginia Ready program.

The Virginia Trucking Association did not disclose how much money it is putting into the incentive program, though Best described it as "a strategic investment in both time and money" for trucking companies, which "compares very favorably to ongoing expenses related to their recruiting efforts."