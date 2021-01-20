Work is underway on demolishing part of Virginia Center Commons mall to make way for Henrico indoor sports complex

Demolition of the former Macy's building is underway at Virginia Center Commons and contractors will soon start on tearing down the former Sears store and part of the mall to make way for a new Henrico County indoor event and sports complex.

The complex, which would have at least 4,500 seats and 12 basketball courts, would be built on the current site of the former 117,628-square-foot Sears building and part of the mall. The parking lots will remain intact to be used once the event center is completed.

Demolition work started last week and should take up to 60 days to complete, said Rob Hargett, a co-founder and principal of The Rebkee Co., a Richmond-based development company that co-owns Virginia Center Commons and is the midst of redeveloping the mall.

Work on the event complex should begin in July and take about 16 months to complete, he said. It should be ready to open in the fall of 2022.

The two entities tied to The Rebkee Co. and Shamin Hotels bought most of the mall in early 2020 and then sold 24.75 acres to Henrico for the sports and event complex for $8.3 million.

The former 108,521-square-foot Macy’s building space would eventually be turned into a restaurant and a hotel operated by Shamin Hotels, the other co-owner of Virginia Center Commons.