Work is underway to redevelop the former Toys R Us near Regency mall for drug research company

After nearly a decade of sitting vacant, the former Toys R Us building across from Regency mall in Henrico County is getting ready to take on a new life.

Work is underway to renovate and expand the building at 8700 Quioccasin Road.

The $24 million project began earlier in the summer when Henrico issued a building permit on May 28, according to the county's online building permit system. It also calls for adding 15,814 square feet onto the front of the existing building, according to a separate building permit.

The building renovation and expansion project, according to sources with knowledge of the project, is for a North Carolina-based drug research and development company, which has major laboratory operations elsewhere in Henrico. The building permit describes the project as a "PPD CSD-ICD expansion."

PPD is the Wilmington, N.C.-based publicly traded company that provides contract drug-development research and testing for pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology and medical device companies, as well as academic and government organizations.