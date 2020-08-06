Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market reopened its doors Wednesday morning after being closed for more than a day because an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The store found out about 4 p.m. on Monday that the employee had tested positive, the company said in a statement.
The store, which specializes in natural and organic foods and products, did not identify the employee or the person’s job at the store. But the company said the person had last worked there about a week ago.
Ellwood Thompson's immediately closed the store on Monday afternoon and it remained closed until Wednesday morning, the company said. During that time, the store undertook a deep cleaning by thoroughly disinfecting and sanitizing it.
"Once we found out, we did contact tracing to let the other employees know they have been in contact with said person," the company said.
The employees who were notified were told to self-isolate for 14 days.
Founded in 1989, the 20,000-square-foot store is at 4. N. Thompson St.
Last month, The Market @ 25th grocery store at Nine Mile Road and North 25th Street in Church Hill also closed its store for nearly two days for a deep cleaning after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19. Five other store employees and a volunteer were been instructed to self-isolate as a result.
At least 12 Richmond-area retail workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five months. The number of local store clerks testing positive could be higher; some retailers, such as Walmart, have declined to confirm cases.
Those testing positive are four Publix grocery store employees, three workers at Kroger stores, an employee at a Target and a worker at Whole Foods Market.
