YMCA's downtown Richmond complex to be sold to developers as part of planned residential development; renovation of fitness center planned

"We're just in the planning phases of it," Emerson said. "We like the idea of doing an historic rehab and we like the location of where the building is with a wide spectrum of people there. "

The YMCA’s offices on the second, third and fourth floors of the building would be relocated. The organization has more than 80 people working in those offices.

The nonprofit is in the process of finding new office space. "We're getting close. We've got some options. But it would be premature to discuss because we have not signed the lease anywhere yet," said Barry Saunders, the local YMCA's senior vice president of strategy, membership and programs.

The first floor of the main building along with the attached fitness center would remain open, even during the renovation, he said.

The YMCA decided to sell its properties for a couple of reasons, Saunders said.

"One is it's obviously more property than we need," he said. "So when we think about how do we manage our resources well and what are we maintaining and where do we want those dollars to go to drive the most impact to the YMCA throughout the community. There's a big difference in investing in a wellness center, investing in child care facilities and investing in parking lots. So that's kind of a super practical version of it."