You can now rent a pontoon boat by the hour on the James River

Starting this spring, you can walk up and rent a pontoon boat at The Lilly Pad in Henrico, no boating license required.

It’s the first of its kind in Richmond, Max Walraven, owner of The Lilly Pad Café, 9680 Osborne Turnpike, and attached Kingsland Marina, said.

Kingfish Boat Rentals has four new pontoon boats that will be available for rent starting April 1 in two, four or eight hour rental increments.

“I’ve been trying to do this for six or seven years,” Walraven said. “It’s always amazed me that in Richmond, even though a river runs through the city, it’s not a river-centric city. There’s never been a company dedicated to renting power boats on an hourly basis on the James River.

“In places like Florida, you can walk up and rent a boat, no strings attached. We wanted to appeal to people or families who are looking to go out, run around on the river for a couple hours, without membership or initiation fees,” he said.

Prices run around $225 for a two-hour rental on a weekday and around $300 for two hours on the weekend or $400 for four hours. Kingfish was still finalizing the pricing as of this writing.

The 18-foot pontoon with a 75-hp engine seats up to six people; the 20-foot pontoon with a 90-hp engine seats up to eight people.

Alcohol is allowed on the boats, but the driver can’t be under the influence. Pets are also allowed, as well as children, of course. Drivers must be age 25 and over.

Inflatable tubes and stand up paddleboards are also available to rent for $50 in tandem with the boat rentals.

If you’ve never been on a pontoon boat, they’re often referred to as “party barges.” They easier to pilot than a motorboat and only go about 25 to 30 mph. Kingfish will be offering a dockside safety course before each rental.

From the Kingsland Marina, boaters can run all the way up to Rocketts Landing, which takes about 30 minutes, Walraven said. Or head in the other direction towards the Benjamin Harrison Bridge in Prince George. All boaters will be provided a map before heading out.

Kingfish Boat Rentals is also offering a captained charter on a 55-foot fishing yacht on an hourly basis or for overnight stays. Day rentals cost $1,000. Kingfish Boat Rentals will be run by a team of four: including Walraven, a mechanic, a dockmaster and a deckhand.

Kingfish Boat Rentals aren’t the only way to rent a power boat in Richmond.

The Carefree Boat Club is also running rentals out of Kingsland Marina, but it’s a pricier option, with initiation fees running between $3,500 and $5,000, in addition to monthly fees of $300 to $500.

Walraven thinks that power boat rentals by the hour haven’t been done in Richmond before because the Virginia boating season is so marginal.

“You have six to eight boat-able months per season. For someone to make a huge investment – we just purchased $150,000 of boats – and to only be open half the year is not a good business model. But when I’m in the marina and waterfront restaurant business, it’s another amenity to the marina. It makes perfect sense,” Walraven said.

Walraven purchased a majority stake in the 13-acre Kingsland Marina in 2018 and took over the Lilly Pad Café lease in 2019. Since then, he’s invested about $250,000 into renovating the outdoor-dining only restaurant and turning it into a local hotspot.

So much so that Henrico County is requiring the Lilly Pad to secure a provisional-use permit to bring the restaurant into compliance. The county reported that there have been some noise complaints from the restaurant for its live music on Saturday nights.

A community meeting is planned at The Lilly Pad on April 4 at 6 p.m. The issue is slated to go before the county Planning Commission on May 12.