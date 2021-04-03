Your Funds: 4 financial chores to tackle before things get ‘normal’

Support docs must be kept for three years after a return is due. Thus, when you put your 2020 return in the filing cabinet this year, purge the receipts/junk from 2016 and earlier returns (2016 taxes were due in 2017, so their holding period ended at the start of 2021). If you’re particularly cautious and have multiple sources of income, keep forms related to income (such as 1099s and W-2 forms) for six years. That’s how long the IRS can challenge returns it thinks gross income was underreported by 25% or more.

For investment paperwork, brokerage and investment firms started in 2011 keeping cost-basis information on stock purchases, mutual funds, options, bonds and other securities. If cost information is on your statements, you can get rid of trade confirmations and most of your old statements; keep your year-end statements only, as they typically show all activity in your account for the year.

Shred the old pay stubs — though your last one from the year may come in handy for cross-checking tax reporting — along with bank statements, canceled checks, credit-card statements and consumer bills/receipts. If you don’t need it for tax-reporting purposes, it’s almost certainly fodder the fire.