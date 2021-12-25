Your Funds: 6 financial goals you should shoot for in 2022

If, for example, you resolve to stop using credit cards but fall short when you pick up some take-out food in mid-January, your willpower is gone.

By comparison, if your goal is to reduce your credit card debt by half over the course of a year, the take-out meal is a setback that can be overcome; and if you can trim the debt significantly by the end of the year, you are much better off than failing at an all-or-nothing proposition.

This year, however, there definitely are some financial chores that most investors and savers should be considering, fallout from a stock market that has been better than anyone imagined coming out of the pandemic, but also dealing with the realities of rising inflation, the continuing pandemic and more.

Thankfully, most of these challenges are reasonable. As life chores, they’re not particularly fun — but they’re important and they are achievable in 2022. Even if you don’t hit these targets, you will be better off making progress toward them in the year ahead.

Here are some financial issues most people should be resolving to do in the year ahead:

Rebalance your investment portfolio