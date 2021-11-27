Your Funds: 6 ways to stop inflation from playing Scrooge this year

The NRF also said that consumers plan to spend $998 on gifts, holiday items and other non-gift purchases for family members and themselves this year, on par with last year despite the supply chain issues.

That level is below the pre-pandemic high of $1,048 in 2019, but the difference appears to be that consumers are planning to spend less on nongift purchases this year, no surprise at a time when there’s fewer big bargains than in past holiday seasons.

Other than that cutback in discounted items for the family, it seems that Americans are not changing shopping habits.

Given inflation, however, there has never been a better time than now to make some changes to holiday spending habits.

Here are six things that can help to reduce the sting of inflation this year:

Spend more time budgeting — and sticking to it — than shopping.

Come up with a plan, then set about achieving it in the best way possible while staying within your means. Try to fit your best ideas with what you can afford before you start spending; if you find a bargain on one gift, you can spend the savings to cover higher costs on something else.