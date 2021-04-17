Your Funds: A lesson for market newbies and veterans alike

One positive side effect of the pandemic is that people stuck at home started investing. According to a recent new survey from Charles Schwab & Co., 15% of all current U.S. stock market investors say they first began investing in 2020.

Schwab tabbed that group of investors as Generation Investor or Generation I, but unlike Gen X, Gen Y, Baby Boomers or any other generation, Gen I is not about chronological age, it’s about the chronology of when someone started investing.

Technically, that sets up Gen I against everyone else. You compare the newbies to the old guard — or at least Schwab did in its survey — and the “long-timers” are pretty much anyone who invested before February 2020.

Being a new investor at a time when the whole process seems easy means it’s easy to miss out on key lessons.

I’ll give the newbies one essential investment idea to know in these conditions, a refresher that many veterans need to.

First, however, let’s look at the broad implications of the new-investor trend.

The median age for Gen I was 35 and two-thirds were younger than 45, according to Schwab; one third of the new investors had account balances below $500.