Your Funds: Adding more controls to your investment process

It’s easy to overcomplicate your investments, and hard to fix that problem.

Investment portfolios age, grow and change with their owners. Many people gather investments and amass a collection without managing positions, selling and trimming to concentrate on strategy.

It might be easy to solve that problem if there were rules for everyone to follow, but there are no actual guidelines for keeping a portfolio simple. Everyone’s standard would be personal, every situation would have its unique loopholes or special exceptions and — as with most things investing — there is no one “right way.”

Last week, this column focused developing personalized protocols to govern your portfolio.

Having ground rules and adjusting your portfolio to these instructions/limitations will go a long way to keeping a portfolio on track and effective. Your portfolio precepts will change over time and should be reviewed and adjusted every few years as part of regular maintenance.

The concepts covered last week were minimum position size, maximum positions to hold and the number of accounts you have. Those notions are more about how you construct a portfolio than the investments themselves; today, we look at taking better control of your holdings.