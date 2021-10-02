Your Funds: Are your biases messing up your investment decisions?

I recently bumped into my friend Mike, a pilot and former lacrosse teammate whom I hadn’t seen in years.

After catching up about family and friends, he reminded me that our last conversation had included him asking about where to invest, to which I asked him, “What is your greatest financial fear?”

I had explained that to mitigate his great worries, he needed to understand the different risks and take them all on.

Mike said that he had done as I suggested, and built a diversified portfolio, but that his concerns had changed. Now less than a handful of years from retirement, he loses sleep over longevity risk – the potential to outlive his money – and sequence-of-return risk, the chance that the market will tank around the time he retires. He’s reevaluating his portfolio, sizing up opportunities and deciding what to do next .

In our conversation, I saw the following tendencies or biases, the same kinds of things I see and hear from investors all the time. Identify these in yourself and you can stop the resulting behaviors before adjusting – and making mistakes – during today’s confusing markets.

Availability bias: This is about the information used to inform decisions, and what happens when the investor sees those details presented over and over again.