Your Funds: Are your finances turning out as you envisioned?

Uncomfortable as it will be to transition from a working-saving-accumulating mindset into a consumption mode, I must acknowledge that the change is happening whether I participate or not.

Days are long, but years are short, and your financial milestones are coming, and they will be here sooner than you think. Thus, it’s important to use milestones and measuring sticks, putting banner dates on the calendar so you can plan ahead.

Start with a simple rule of thumb developed by Fidelity Investments based on its experience with retirement savers. To maintain your lifestyle in retirement, you should try to amass savings equal to a year’s salary by the time you’re 30 years old. That grows to three times your salary come age 40, six times your income at 50 rising to eight times when you hit age 60 and ultimately turning 67 — the Social Security full retirement age for workers born after 1960 — with 10 times your salary in the bank.

Countless studies show that most Americans are struggling to keep pace. That also accounts for why many people are itching to start claiming Social Security at age 62, the first time (under most circumstances) they become eligible. They get the income for a longer time, but claiming Social Security so early reduces benefits by 25% to 30%.