Your Funds: Are your market expectations unrealistic?

“Folks did pretty well last year, in fact they are telling us they did 16.5% above inflation,” says David Goodsell, executive director, Natixis Investment Managers’ Center for Investor Insight. “When you see that during a really difficult time and look ahead to things looking brighter as we move out of the lockdown, people are optimistic. They think, ‘Maybe I can do even better this time.’”

Of course, what investors remember most recently is that in 2020 the stock market saw both the fastest downturn and recovery ever recorded; neither situation is normal, yet individuals are normalizing the upside, expecting the unique occurrence that coincided with the pandemic to become the blueprint for the future.

They can justify a 17.5% return as feeling normal right now because the market — as measured by the Standard & Poor’s 500 — is up roughly 15% through the first half of the year, and has gained nearly 45% in the last 12 months. The three- and five-year annualized average returns on the index are around 18.25%.