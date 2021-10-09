Your Funds: Beware of ‘helpful advice’ that isn’t

I do a one-hour weekday podcast talking about all things financial with some of the brightest minds in the money world, but I’m constantly approached about “swapping appearances” with newbies and virtual unknowns — someone looking to be on my show and offering an appearance on their — and about “affiliate marketing” deals, where I could earn payments for steering people to try a product, subscribe to a newsletter or simply to follow certain links.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with affiliate marketing; know what to look for and you’ll find it on podcasts run by National Public Radio and virtually every major news organization. Many affiliate deals are benign, simple links in traditional advertising.

Likewise, I appear on podcasts hosted by others — and have had some of those people on mine — although to me it’s about the quality of the guest (and their program), rather than doing things for the sake of exposure.

But I also understand what drives that push for appearing in new and different circles, because each appearance seems to bring me people hoping to hire me as a financial adviser (which I don’t do), or joining my show’s audience hoping to learn more.