Your Funds: Big recent fund gains shouldn’t alter your focus on ‘What’s next’

It’s a warning for investors “to be really cautious, and make sure they are making an informed decision and not just getting caught up in market timing and chasing returns,” he added.

In contacting other fund companies asking why they don’t take a similar step, one common point was that they weren’t sure a warning would be equally appropriate if funds were down big.

They’re missing the point.

No one dives into a fund when the market is tanking broadly, let alone jumps into something with the biggest losses, but put up wins of 55 percent — let alone the 90 or 100 percent increases plenty of funds have seen — and the money floods in.

The key words in the footnote — in full, it reads “Investors should note that the fund’s short-term performance is highly unusual and unlikely to be sustained” — are the ones telling you, the investor, to take notice.

Short-term returns tell you more about the market than about any individual fund; they’re just about the last thing investors should use to select a fund or to evaluate the performance of one they own.

They’re a siren song, misleading even in conventional times when they exhibit normal divergence.