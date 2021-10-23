Your Funds: Bitcoin ETFs shouldn’t excite you … yet

At its worst, the pricing curve goes “contango,” a situation where money can be lost simply trying to retain exposure to the underlying commodity (in this case, bitcoin).

That’s how a futures fund sometimes gets away from the spot prices, something seen in the past with volatile ETFs trading in oil and natural gas futures.

Another concern for a hot futures-based fund is that there is a limit on how many futures contracts these funds can own; if the funds must run up against that boundary and stop issuing new shares as a result, the ETFs could trade at a premium to their underlying net asset value. That sounds good but typically isn’t for reasons too technical to cover here.

If all this sounds complicated — even as cryptocurrency sounds enticing as an alternative asset in your portfolio — the right strategy might be to wait a little longer.

One thing is clear about cryptocurrency: It’s not going away, and with funds in registration from the likes of Ark Invest, VanEck, Valkyrie Digital Investments and many others — plus Grayscale Investments’ efforts to turn its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an ETF — there will be a lot more options to choose from in the near future.