Your Funds: Childhood money lessons can start with ‘Cash or candy?’

Last year, the kids took home about $55 in total from me, a bit more than $1.25 per child who chose cash over candy. Giving the ice cream certificate — thereby raising my cost on every taker from 37.5 cents of candy to a buck — was worth it, if only to support a local business.

In the years I have done this, my costs seem to be roughly double what they were when I just offered candy. One benefit is that this limits my exposure to candy, a personal weakness.

It’s worth that money just to hear youngsters talk about money (and sometimes their parents). Moreover, I’m the guy in the house that no longer has little kids playing in the yard or heading to the bus stop; you can’t be scared of the neighborhood old man if he’s giving you money on Halloween.

This year’s twist: Lose the lottery and you can still win, by bringing me your notice of a loss between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Wish me a happy holiday with that, and I’ll give you a buck. (I never liked sending kids away empty handed, but I am hoping they see value in being patient in order to collect their reward.)