Your Funds: Classic retirement spending ‘rule’ is made to be broken

I recently congratulated an old friend on the announcement of his impending retirement, and he dropped me a response asking for a chat.

Joe had done all of the math on his retirement savings and spending plans — which include some nice travels in the next few years — and was trying to figure out just how much he can spend moving forward. He’d read all about the infamous “4% rule” — and about its supporters and detractors — and he wanted to know with certainty that he wasn’t spending too much money.

I told Joe that to be absolutely certain he wasn’t overspending, he should look at his accounts on the day of his death; if there’s still money in them — enough to cover his final expenses — he hadn’t spent too much.

Joe laughed, but I really wasn’t joking.

Until Joe’s final breath, someone will have an opinion on whether what he is doing with his money in retirement is right or wrong.

That applies to your lifetime savings, too. But all that really matters in the end — in this case your very end — is that your nest egg lasts long enough for you to live out your days in the style you want.