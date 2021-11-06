Your Funds: Cultivating money lessons from the candy dish

4. The lottery: 50 envelopes, where the jackpots were $20 and $10, but losers got nothing. The prize pool of $30 made the average per envelope 60 cents.

Every envelope includes an explanation of the choices and odds. I ask the kids not to look until they get home, but hope they’ll consider their choice — and how it might have turned out differently — when the night’s excitement is done.

This year, the twist was that losing lottery tickets included a note saying the ticket can be redeemed for $1 if the child brings it back and exchanges holiday greetings between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

If the youngsters know the value of a buck, they’ll be back in droves, because 42 kids played the lottery. Someone won the $20, but the $10 wasn’t claimed (meaning the cost of the lottery to me was $20).

Cash players didn’t fare much better: Seven children chose that option, and while one took home the $5 top prize, the rest all won a quarter.

Not being able to have follow-up discussions here is unfortunate, because the kids experienced something they’re likely to see as adults: the average win from the cash envelopes was just over 90 cents, which looks great when you consider that each child was “investing” the 40-cent value of the candy.