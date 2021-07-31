Your Funds: Develop personal rules to better control your portfolio

The “right number” of positions combines how much the investor can competently oversee and how many or few positions they need to feel comfortably diversified.

Lee figures he can properly manage up to three dozen positions, roughly two-thirds of them being stocks, which he feels take more time to understand and track.

Once you’ve decided on your right/maximum number of positions, cull the portfolio accordingly.

For Lee, that means that anything outside his top 36 should go. Set your personal number based on what you can handle responsibly — staying on top of developments so that you are in control — and adjust it over time as your interests change.

The number of accounts you have: I recently heard from Marvin in Fort Worth, Texas, who has money in every retirement plan from every job he ever has held. Each plan has a mix of funds, and in many cases those portfolios have changed dramatically — often to funds he doesn’t love — because the employer changed up the plan.

Life would be so much simpler with all of those holdings in one self-directed IRA.