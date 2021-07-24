Your Funds: Don’t let the market’s cruel days of summer get to you

Instead of Black Monday, consider March 16, 2020, less than 18 months ago. The second-worst single-day loss in market history — nearly 13% — was the capper on a seven-day stretch in which investors lived through three of the 13 biggest-loss days ever.

It was near the end of a 33-day period in which most major market indexes were off by about one-third.

Yet, even if you consider yourself a nervous investor, chances are you don’t remember how many dollars your portfolio had shrunk by.

The accuracy of your memories is hurt by the speed of the decline and the size and pace of the recovery, with the Dow up more than 85% since it bottomed out a week after that March 16, 2020 debacle, but the point remains the same:

The headline numbers that scare us don’t inflict long-term pain.

In fact, over years of talking with investors and asking them if they can remember how many dollars they lost during downturns, the most accurate long-lasting memories involve mistakes made during those scary times.

They are the recollections of missing out, caused by stepping directly into the downturn rather than by deftly sidestepping it. The memories always sound like “If I had stuck with that [stock or fund], I’d have so much more money today.”