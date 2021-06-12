Your Funds: Don't let lifetime, financial milestones sneak up on you

People who “can’t wait” to collect Social Security are likely to collect less over their lifetimes than those who can put it off for a while; people who must crack into their retirement savings before required minimum distributions take effect (at age 72) are in more danger of outliving their money.

While I don’t feel my age (or typically act it, for that matter), I have always been aware that the passage of time would create financial decisions, and potential anxieties.

I’ve spent my entire adult life worrying about the arrival of a guy I call ‘65-year-old Chuck,’ and now that I can hear him humming in the distance, I’m not sweating his arrival.

In my 20s, when I could barely afford to save anything for retirement, I contributed anyway because someday I would come face to face with my 65-year-old self, and the first thing he would ask me is what I had done with his money.

Hitting a big number in the retirement sequence makes his arrival more real, and means that it’s crunch time.

The problem for retirement savers is that once you get to crunch time, there’s not a lot you can do if you haven’t spent decades saving and preparing.