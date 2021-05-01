Your Funds: ‘Dude, you’re not rich,’ no matter what account statements say

Moreover, those big round numbers are financial mile markers; interesting but not exceptionally important. You have to complete the journey. Arriving early is great, but the point is to get there. No matter how good things look now, you’re not stopping.

“Where you are today is not relevant. It’s where you get to and how you utilize those assets,” says Jack Brennan, former chairman and CEO at The Vanguard Group, whose new book, “More Straight Talk on Investing: Lessons for a Lifetime,” was released last week. “I advise people to look at their account statements once a year, because it’s illusory unless you’re going to [sell] something.

“If you looked last March 30th, you might have been depressed; if you look this March 30th, you might think you’re rich,” he adds. “It’s a mistake to pay too much attention to it, because it’s all paper.”

While the vast majority of market observers see strong returns continuing for a while, fueled by low interest rates and the economic growth of the reopening, you don’t have to look far to find the bears.

Yes, they might be led right now by Harry S. Dent Jr., a forecaster who has called for over a dozen of the last three bear markets. He’s not right often, but if his next call is on the mark we’d be facing a “huge collapse” as early as June.