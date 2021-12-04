Your Funds: Fill the Christmas stockings with these stocks

Janet, a grandmother from New Orleans, wants to give a little something extra this year for the holidays, but doesn’t want to go to the mall to get it. She’s not shopping online for it, either.

She wants to buy her six grandchildren stock.

“I saw something that said that a gift of stock is ‘the in thing’ this year,” she wrote. “How, exactly do I give a gift of stock, and how do I make sure the kids learn something from it and don’t just cash it in for the money.”

Having set up stock portfolios for my own children — long before it was easy to give shares as a gift — I have strong feelings about the right way to give stock as a gift, whether it’s a one-time holiday present or an ongoing, annual or semi-annual life lesson.

With that in mind, here is my first-ever holiday shopping guide to stocks for children.

Prior to 2020, a gift of shares was hard. When my daughters were born in the 1990s, you had to establish an account in their name and buy full shares in whatever stocks you were choosing. You typically paid higher-than-normal commissions on small purchases; being a micro-investor — investing dribbles of cash — was inefficient at best, prohibitive at worst.