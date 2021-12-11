Your Funds: Hate anything in your portfolio? You probably should

You should never fall in love with an investment. All too often, investors let their winners run, winding up with portfolios that are improperly diversified and over-concentrated in a few issues; alternatively, people hang onto past winners the way they might cling to an old love relationship, arguing that the mutual fund or stock “was good to me once,” rather than focusing on whether it’s a good choice for the future.

Taking the emotion out of it, however, you should love at least the idea of the investments you are making. If you’re not excited about where you are putting your money, it’s hard to build up the market courage and emotional discipline needed to ride out the twists and turns.

On the flip side, there is always some hate for investments that have lost money, but that again falls on the emotion of having been burned by a bad choice or timing.

If you dislike an investment because it has disappointed you and you wish you never purchased it, that’s probably something worth selling. Moving away from investment mistakes is a good portfolio discipline to have.