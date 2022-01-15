Your Funds: How to deal with the 5 conditions most forecast for 2022

Lower investment returns: The Standard & Poor’s 500 has averaged 25 percent gains over the last three years, which is two-and-a-half times historic norms. In each of those years, however, the typical year-ahead forecast was for something close to or below 10 percent.

This year — given the other conditions we have already discussed — there is good reason to believe that something in the mid-single-digit range will be about right; Wall Street is likely to climb the proverbial wall of worry, but it won’t make big steps up.

It’s futile to suggest that investors suffer through a mediocre year with smiles on their faces — the last few years have been so easy that we have forgotten what hard feels like — but if the market can digest the other transitions and still end up in positive territory, that will be impressive.

Investors looking to improve returns when times get tough should rebalance portfolios — culling winners and repositioning a portfolio back to its target asset allocation — and expand the risk in their portfolio by diversifying, changing the portfolio mix so that it better reflects what lies ahead than what has worked lately.