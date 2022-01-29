Your Funds: How to deal with the sum of all investment fears

While the stock market was off on a wild ride this past Monday, I took a break from the workday to check out one of my favorite sports websites.

There, I found an “off-topic discussion” headlined “Is it time to go risk-off?”

That simple headline — and the entire lengthy brouhaha that followed it — proved that too many people completely misunderstand risk, as well as the language around it and the impact of it.

With the stock market and economy combining to stir up the emotions around risk, it’s a good time for a refresher course. It’s not that you’re facing more risk now than ever — that’s the common misperception — it’s that so many shades and varieties of risk are in bloom right now.

But let’s start with that “risk-on, risk-off” jargon.