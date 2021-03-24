Your Funds: How to make the most of the third stimulus check

And soon, both kids will get $1,400 stimulus checks from Uncle Sam.

As Keith was quick to point out, Alex needs the money and Ellie doesn’t.

As such, the advice on what they should do with this third — and, probably, final — stimulus check is very different.

That said, everyone who gets the money and wonders about “the right thing” to do with falls somewhere on the financial spectrum between the haves and have-nots.

Thus, if you are thinking about how to make the most of the latest government give-back, here are some ideas to consider:

If the stimulus is a financial lifeline:

Make everyday bills your priority. Food, utilities/rent, health care and debt payments — typically in that order — come first.

Find ways to meet your needs without spending. Take advantage of payment-deferral options, talking with creditors and asking for help.

Beyond the traditional sources for help, look for new programs that have grown out of the pandemic. Whether it is funds for restaurant workers, public transport workers or food programs where neighbors feed people in their community, don’t be too proud to sign up and benefit.