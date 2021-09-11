Your Funds: It’s an emotional time for markets; keep your feelings in check

Welcome back to the intersection of fear and greed, the place that investors go to at times when stock markets are acting frothy and volatile and/or flirting with new highs.

With both of those conditions currently in play, it’s the place where a lot of investors now find themselves. The question is whether they have arrived or if they are lost.

Finding yourself now, amid the two most powerful emotions around investing, is particularly important given the uncertainty of what’s next, as the market tries to keep grinding higher through all of the concerns that could bring it down.

Here are four headlines investors have seen a lot recently, and why it’s important not to succumb to emotions about these stories now:

Headline:

‘The market hasn’t experienced a single 5% pullback this year.’

The Standard & Poor’s 500 is up more than 20% this year, with hardly a stumble along the way.

The greedy side of things suggests that happy days are here to stay, while the fearful side figures that we’re overdue for not only a small pullback, but for something much bigger.