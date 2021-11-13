Your Funds: It’s time to reconsider savings bonds, old and new

The Unclaimed Savings Bond Act is a bipartisan effort in Congress that was reintroduced this year that would require the Treasury to provide states with information about matured and unclaimed bonds that fully matured prior to 2018, allowing the states to use their unclaimed property programs to help find original owners or their heirs.

Lacking that act, anyone trying to locate lost bonds, to redeem matured issues or simply looking for help with savings bonds should turn to savingsbonds.gov.

But even investors with no old bonds might want to check out savings bonds now.

Not the classic EE bonds, like what my kids own. Those carry a 0.1% fixed interest rate that is a buzzkill, though there is the promise that the investment will double to reach its face value in 20 years. Thus, if you buy a $100 bond today, you pay $50, and that’s pretty much all the bond will be worth for the next 19 years, 364 days.

Then it gets the one-time adjustment and doubles (and then earns virtually nothing more until reaching final maturity). That means the return over two decades is slightly north of 3.5%. That’s more than three times higher than the best five-year certificates of deposit, though nothing to get excited about.