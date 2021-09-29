Your Funds: It takes a process – and not luck – to find the right financial adviser

Linda and her husband, Stan, heard me as a guest on a podcast recently. They are retirees, living near Daytona Beach, Fla., unsure of “just what course to take with our monies.”

Linda thought I sounded like “just what we are hoping to find, someone who speaks our language, who is honest, who can help us come up with a plan for how to make our money work and last, and maybe even help us figure out how to handle our estate.”

With that in mind, she hunted me down and called, hoping she could hire me to be the family’s financial adviser.

She was, of course, wrong about me. Not about the honesty or speaking the language part, but about how I could help her. I’m a journalist, not a financial planner; I don’t have clients and don’t sell financial services.

Even as I told her that, Linda was hoping she could convince me to accept some of her money for advice, despite never having heard of me until I wound up as a guest on one of her favorite financial shows.

That’s no way to pick a financial adviser.

Linda and Stan are lucky that they didn’t hear some fraud on the radio, who would have been only too happy to take their cash.