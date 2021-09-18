Your Funds: Learn who your source is before trusting their money ideas

No matter which side of the vaccine debate you’re on, for example, you can cite experts who you believe in and follow and decry others whose advice doesn’t sit well with you. Either way, you’re sizing up how to face the risks and will gauge your decision based on the ultimate outcome.

Now let’s bring this back to finances, where you can find dedicated believers in buy-and-hold strategies covering entire markets, zealots in cryptocurrencies, sharpies making fast profits trading stocks, hobbyists turning favorite companies into meme stocks by battling the big institutions and more.

All of these strategies can make money and sound good, especially if you don’t know who to trust or how to size up how these financial tactics would work in your life. As a result, knowing the source of the information — understanding where it comes from and how appropriate it is for you — is crucial.

When I hear from wealthy people who are finding ways to add bitcoin to their big, diversified portfolio using blockchain-oriented exchange-traded funds, it’s a very different experience than listening to a 20-something who has tied up what little money he’s got in crypto and is now trading it, sometimes via the cellphone while at the gym.