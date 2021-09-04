Your Funds: ‘Normal’ returns won’t feel good; embrace them anyway

The stock market has more than doubled since pandemic lows in March of 2020.

It appears to have learned how to deal with coronavirus better than people have, shaking off every bit of bad news to stay positive and keep rolling despite real concerns. Even as hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 have been climbing — and as many businesses have suffered from supply-chain and staffing shortages — the Standard & Poor’s 500 has kept on rising.

It’s up more than 20% this year, and has already closed at record highs this year more than 50 times; even if it retreats from here, 2021 will be the first time in over 50 years with more than 50 record highs.

But even if you buy into the idea that economic forces can push the market higher from here, framing expectations is important, because after such big gains so quickly, it will be easy to be disappointed with less, and a slower, steadier climb is a fair expectation of what the market is likely to deliver next.