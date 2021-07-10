Your Funds: Plot a course to outlive your savings

I recently reconnected with Dave, a former colleague who lost his job as the economy was reopening from the pandemic.

He’s a few years younger than I am but doesn’t think he can get another job that he’d enjoy in his field, nor does he want to have to commute and return to an office setting full-time.

Dave has been successful financially and thinks he can retire now, but he would pursue some of his passions or find new and different work as side gigs to stay active and engaged.

His primary concern at this point is outliving his savings, particularly if his “retirement” starts now, which is five or 10 years before he always expected to hang it up at work.

“The math works for me,” Dave said. “But I’m afraid that if I don’t go back to a full-time job or if I retire or mostly retire now, the market could crash or something could happen that makes me a burden to my family.”

Dave is far from alone these days, as changes to the economy and the workplace — but also to our attitudes about work and retirement — have made it necessary to rethink and reconsider the ways we expect our futures to play out.

In Dave’s case, he wanted to know what he could do to help him avoid outliving his savings.