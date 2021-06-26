Your Funds: Skip the meme stocks; you can buy blue-chips for the same money

Jack is a recent college graduate who did some work for me around the yard when he was in high school. I bumped into him the other day and, after a brief talk about his collegiate sports career, the conversation quickly turned to money.

He was particularly proud of having bought his first individual stock last December, using $100 given by his grandfather. He wanted to know if I had ever heard of Mereo BioPharma Group, the penny-stock ADR [American Depository Receipt] of a London company developing cancer drugs. He had nearly doubled his money in the stock in the first few months after buying it.

It had trended downwards slightly since, but he is still convinced that there’s another double coming, and then one or two more after that.

“Not bad for two bucks a share,” he said to me.

I confessed to knowing absolutely nothing about Mereo [ticker MREO], and I’ll add that I really haven’t tried to learn about the company since Jack mentioned it.

I know only that it was Jack’s vehicle for turning $2 into roughly $3 this year.