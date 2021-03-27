Your Funds: Take three steps to get centered in the market

After the big swoon last year, the stock market recovered in just five months. By comparison, the stock market was down roughly 34% in 1987, punctuated by the Black Monday crash, but new highs weren’t reached for 20 months.

Whenever the next significant free-fall happens, the standard-but-worthless advice will be “Don’t panic now,” as if there is actually some correct and proper time to panic.

If you don’t want to face the potential for panic, what you do now will allow you to breathe easier the next time a sudden downturn and slower-than-expected recovery might otherwise take your breath away.

Here are the steps to consider:

1) Cull your winners, take some profits. If the market has rewarded you beyond your hopes and expectations, lock in some of your gains.

You’re not getting out, giving up or trying to time things, you’re just capturing some gains and protecting profits.

2) Examine your plan, looking for where changes are warranted.