Your Funds: The benefits of learning about money as you go

Consumers don’t necessarily get all the credit; it’s easy to develop better habits when you are nervous, scared and have few outlets for spending. The resurgent stock market helped with investment account balances, while wild activity in the housing market increased the value of many Americans’ biggest asset.

And then there was the economic stimulus, which came in many different shapes and forms, from additional unemployment benefits to paused student loan repayments to multiple direct payments. Plenty of people who got cash from the government — and who were still employed — put that money to work paying down debt or catching up on savings.

People didn’t come up with those solutions because they took some class in school; because of or in spite of the pandemic — yes, often thanks to stimulus — they had means. The separation between the haves and have-nots — which is being exacerbated across the country with a K-shaped recovery that may well leave the financially disadvantaged behind — starts with whether someone has the means to save and invest.

Improving earnings power will do more to make people seem financially literate than anything that can be taught in class.

The issue is less about how people manage their money than about how much money they have to manage.