Your Funds: The worst-ever market call finally is coming true

And their long-term focus glossed over what can happen in the short- and intermediate-term.

An investor with a multimillion dollar portfolio can see it cut in half by a big decline and still afford to be patient and wait for it to come back. A senior citizen with a modest life savings doesn’t get the same solace if their nestegg gets cracked and will need a decade or two to recover.

There are more people who care about the interim returns than can afford to ignore them.

And this is where the bad forecast turns out to be a good reminder for all investors: Markets will go up and reward investors who build sound portfolios to ride out the bumps.

In my opinion, the greatest stock market prognostication ever — though we haven’t seen it come true yet — came from mutual-fund pioneer Bill Berger, who predicted Dow 116,200 in 2040. He made that call in a 1995 speech to a Society of American Business Editors and Writers conference in Boston; the Dow was then just over 4,300.

The 70-something founder of the Berger Funds felt the future would reflect distant history, rather than recent past. The Dow was below 200 when Berger got into investment management in 1950; if the future reflected the past then, mathematically speaking, the next 45 years would take the index to 116,200.