Your Funds: This holiday season, count your financial blessings

That’s because the circumstances that keep my family from gathering this holiday aren’t forever, so no matter how the broad national and global concerns pan out, the next chance to be with my loved ones will be overdue and grand.

Live long enough and you will survive corrections, recessions, bear markets and much more; don’t allow those concerns to strip the joy out of life.

The government.

No matter your political affiliations, it’s hard to feel like our government is much of a blessing these days. There’s divisiveness and strife and real concerns for the future. And yet, during the pandemic, political partisans managed to come together to craft public assistance programs that helped virtually everyone in some way.

While I would number myself among the people who could have gotten by without the economic stimulus checks, I know countless people whose financial stresses were eased and plenty of entrepreneurs who would have lost the business without PPP loans.

I’m thankful to live in a place where the government can overcome its flaws and imperfections to help those in need, and to not make the millions who were damaged by circumstance in the pandemic fall into complete desperation.