Your Funds: Three reasons to feel good/bad about the market now

My sixth-grade teacher, Mr. Lewis, always said, “One reason might make you believe something, but I need three sound judgments to be convinced.”

He was teaching us to make intellectual arguments, preparing us for debate — whether with classmates or in our own minds — and hoping the process would give us sound, sensible underpinnings for our belief systems.

I was reminded of this recently when catching up with a former classmate. The conversation turned to investing and the stock market, and he talked about being nervous around current conditions, especially as we near retirement age. When I said I’m not especially worried, he put on Mr. Lewis’ voice and said, “Give me three good reasons why.”

I can do better than that. I can provide both sides of the argument: three reasons to be optimistic and/or pessimistic about investing right now.

It’s not just some exercise in debate for me; it’s actually my inner monologue, caught between the optimism borne of the economic reopening and recovery and the pessimism of lingering concerns brought to mind during the pandemic and not fading from my mind anytime soon.

If Wall Street climbs the proverbial wall of worry, these are the bricks that give investors balance and a foothold along the way.