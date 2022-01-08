Your Funds: Upsize the impact of your pocket change

And if I paid with a $20 and my change all came back in small bills, the bill is “gone,” but savings is bolstered.

For me, however, it all starts with a mason jar.

In 2021, I put $665 in $5 bills into that jar, with $439 in singles and $95.06 in cash, leaving me a buck shy of $1,200 on the year. In 2020, my total was $1,002, with $540 of that coming from the fives.

That much extra savings never felt like a struggle, like my cash was disappearing. I never felt like I was burning through too much cash.

That might be my station in life. My younger self — the one who was commuting to work and seeing money bleed out with little stops along the way — always seemed to feel like the wallet was empty and needed refreshing.

But I also recognize that if I had been half as successful — saving just $600 — and started doing this when I was first working, it would have created an enormous windfall as I near retirement age. Putting $600 aside every year for nearly four decades — assuming it had grown at 8% — would have generated about $150,000 in savings by now; bump the return assumption to a market-based 10% average, and the savings would now amount to about a quarter-million dollars.