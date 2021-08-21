Your Funds: Want a better retirement? Spend more of your money

Another part is uncertainty, the problem of never quite knowing that you have enough money due to some combination of longevity and market risk, or that you might live long enough to see a massive stock market crash wipe out a chunk of your savings and leave you scratching to get by.

The easiest way for risk-averse retirees to sidestep that danger involves not spending money; you’re not likely to run out if you aren’t using it.

But recent research from researchers David Blanchett and Michael Finke — the former being the head of retirement research at QMA/Prudential Financial and the latter being chair of economic security research at the American College of Financial Services — shows that an easy way to get people to spend their savings is to make sure they have income that will last a lifetime.

Obviously, Social Security provides some of that. Few people think of the program as what it is — the world’s largest lifetime annuity program — but there is comfort from knowing that a monthly check will arrive steadfastly for life.

To that end, the researchers showed that people who guarantee their income stream are giving themselves a “license to spend,” and actually use more of their retirement savings to let the good times roll.