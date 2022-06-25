Your Funds: What you must know to ’grin and bear’ this market

Welcome back to a bear market.

If you don’t remember what this feels like, don’t be surprised.

From the end of the financial crisis of 2008 until the Standard & Poor’s 500 recently crossed into bear-market territory on June 13, the index spent just 95 days in this condition.

Technically, a bear market is simply a 20% decline from the previous peak. Since the Standard & Poor’s 500 peaked on Jan. 3, you could argue that the current bull market really is more than 6 months old, but it was only a “correction” — a move of between 10 and 20% — until a big step down on June 13 pushed it across the line.

Because the last two bear markets — one early in 2009 and the other at the start of the pandemic in 2020 — lasted 62 and 33 days, respectively, this time feels different.

The three bear markets that occurred at various times between 2000 and 2008 lasted 13.5 months on average, so this could be longer than we’re used to.

That said, it’s important to understand a bear market if you’re planning to survive one.

Waiting for an event to start in Boston recently, I couldn’t help but overhear the conversation behind me in which a woman was lamenting that her portfolio was down $50,000.

“I feel like my future is really in doubt,” she said, noting that she had only looked at her portfolio and seen her paper losses because she was planning to meet with a financial planner.

Her friend confessed to having no plans to look at her portfolio, no matter what happens. “I’m just going to trust that if I keep putting enough money into it, the money will be there for me when I need it.”

You could describe those responses to the bear market as being scared and burying your head in the sand.

Neither is optimal.

So here’s some bear-market knowledge and data to help you find your footing at a time when the market and economy seem to have everyone a bit off balance.

In the average bear market, stocks lose 36%. That data from Ned Davis Research also shows that stocks gain 114% in the typical bull market.

Moreover, the current bear market would be the 27th in the Standard & Poor’s 500 since 1928; there have been 27 bull markets in that time, so it’s a safe bet that whenever the current downturn ends, the market will resume climbing.

Bear markets don’t last forever. It’s no fun when the market is kicking the stuffing out of your portfolio, but the average bear market lasts 289 days, or roughly 9.5 months.

According to research from Bespoke Investment Group, the S&P 500 hit a low point within two months of initially falling below the 20% threshold in more than half of the 14 bear markets since 1945; returns from that point on were generally positive, with the index rising an average of 7% over six months and gaining nearly 18% in the first year off the bottom.

Bear markets aren’t over when losses narrow. The market doesn’t prove anything just by moving back to within 20% of its Jan. 3 closing price.

First, the market must set a new low — which could be way down from current levels — and then it needs to gain 20% and hang on to that increase for experts to remove the bear-market label.

There can be plenty of good mixed in amid the hard times. Half of the S&P 500 index’s strongest days in the past 20 years occurred during a bear market.

But that stat from Ned Davis Research is buoyed by the fact that an additional 34% of the market’s best days took place in the first two months of a bull market, before it was statistically clear that a bull market had even started.

If market pain pushes you out of equities and you plan to get back in only once the signs of a rebound are apparent, you will be locking in the losses that pained you enough to bail out, and you will be getting back in too late to catch up, with the best days in the cycle already gone by the time you act.

This is why the best way to weather storms typically involves staying your investment course.

You can have bear markets without a recession (and vice versa). While there’s no denying current global economic troubles — or that bear markets and a slowing economy go hand in hand — there have been 26 bear markets since 1929, but only 15 recessions.

That said, according to the Bespoke research, bear markets that occur before a recession are more prolonged — 449 days long, on average, compared to 198 days with no recession — and bring bigger losses (an average decline of 35%, compared to 28% when recession is avoided).

This isn’t the first (or last) bear market of your lifetime; you’ll survive this just like the others. Downturns come with the territory; the long-term average frequency between bear markets is just 3.6 years, although it has been closer to every five-plus years since World War II.

This time is not different; it’s another bear market and not entirely unfamiliar.

You don’t measure gains and losses at the market’s peaks and troughs.

That woman in Boston with $50,000 in losses; let’s say it’s all in stocks, measured as the S&P reached bear-market territory.

To lose $50,000 on a 20% decline, she began 2022 with roughly $250,000 on account.

She got that amount by starting 2020 with roughly $165,000, watching it gain 18.25% in the S&P 500 in 2020 and 28.5% more last year.

Thus, while the account is down this year, she’s still up from the start of the pandemic year.

Internalizing gains at their highest point maximizes perceived pain.

Don’t let recent setbacks take your focus off long-term performance.

Keeping the big picture in mind has always been the best way to weather bear-market conditions.