Your Funds: Why you should plan on lower market returns for life

Starting around the turn of the century, however, Ibbotson began saying that his expectation was for the next 25 years to deliver less than the previous 75. He forecast large-cap returns averaging 8%. And since that time, that’s roughly the average return that investors have gotten.

So when he says he still expects that 8% number to stand up for the coming quarter-century — which he did last week in an interview on my podcast — it’s worth paying attention to. If Ibbotson is right, a difference that seems small will have an enormous impact on buy-and-hold long-term investors.

With a 10% annualized average gain, a 20-something who starts saving for retirement would see $10,000 grow to about $160,000 by the time they hit age 60; with investment gains of 8% over the same period, they’d end up with half that amount.

Low Treasury rates and low inflation are a big part in the downward shift, and while Ibbotson says higher inflation appears to be in the offing given government deficit spending even before the pandemic started, he doesn’t think it will keep the long-term market returns inflated to the 10% benchmark levels.